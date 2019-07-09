Chick-fil-A is giving out free food today

If you're not too chicken to dress like a cow today, Chick-fil-A says it will reward customers in the MOOd with free food at 2,400 restaurants nationwide until 7 p.m local time tonight.

Continue Reading Below

Customers who dress up in any kind of cow apparel or perhaps waving a cowbell are eligible for a free entree for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Chick-fil-A is asking customers to share their costume photos on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.

It's all part of the fast-food chain's 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day.

Advertisement

Chick-fil-A says more than 1.95 million cow-dressed customers joined the celebration last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”

Chick-fil-A reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018, which marks 51 consecutive years of sales growth. The fast-food chain was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017.