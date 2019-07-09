Chick-fil-A is giving out free food today

If you're not too chicken to dress like a cow today, Chick-fil-A says it will reward customers in the MOOd with free food at 2,400 restaurants nationwide until 7 p.m local time tonight.
Customers who dress up in any kind of cow apparel or perhaps waving a cowbell are eligible for a free entree for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Chick-fil-A is asking customers to share their costume photos on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay.
It's all part of the fast-food chain's 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day.
Chick-fil-A says more than 1.95 million cow-dressed customers joined the celebration last year.
“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”
Chick-fil-A reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018, which marks 51 consecutive years of sales growth. The fast-food chain was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017.