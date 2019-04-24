Boeing's 1Q earnings drop amid 737 Max turmoil

Earnings at Boeing fell in the first quarter as the beleaguered Chicago-manufacturer looks to overcome the fallout after one of its most popular planes was involved in two recent crashes, leading to a global halt in operations and hiatus on new orders.

Revenue in the three months through March fell 2 percent to $23 billion. Meanwhile, profits dropped 21 percent to $1.98 billion, or $3.16 per share. Both were in-line with analysts' projections.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 374.02 -1.15 -0.31%

Boeing's 737 Max jet is grounded in countries across the globe after the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes. The company is working on a software patch to address the underlying issues with the fleet, but it has not yet been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.

As a result, Boeing pulled its 2019 earnings guidance, telling investors new projections will be issued at a future date.

In a statement, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company is focused on returning the jet to service and "re-earning the trust and confidence of customers, regulators and the flying public."

"Our attention remains on driving excellence in quality and performance and running a healthy sustained growth business built on strong, long-term fundamentals."

This is a developing story.