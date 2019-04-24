Search

Boeing's 1Q earnings drop amid 737 Max turmoil

Travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt discusses how travelers will be affected by Boeing grounding its 737 Max jets.

Earnings at Boeing fell in the first quarter as the beleaguered Chicago-manufacturer looks to overcome the fallout after one of its most popular planes was involved in two recent crashes, leading to a global halt in operations and hiatus on new orders.

Revenue in the three months through March fell 2 percent to $23 billion. Meanwhile, profits dropped 21 percent to $1.98 billion, or $3.16 per share. Both were in-line with analysts' projections.

Boeing's 737 Max jet is grounded in countries across the globe after the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes. The company is working on a software patch to address the underlying issues with the fleet, but it has not yet been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.

As a result, Boeing pulled its 2019 earnings guidance, telling investors new projections will be issued at a future date.

In a statement, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company is focused on returning the jet to service and "re-earning the trust and confidence of customers, regulators and the flying public."

"Our attention remains on driving excellence in quality and performance and running a healthy sustained growth business built on strong, long-term fundamentals."

This is a developing story. 