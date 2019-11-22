Expand / Collapse search
Boeing

Boeing settles half of Indonesian crash lawsuits, won't discuss price

Associated Press
Delancey Strategies chief strategist and pilot Jared Levy comments on Boeing announcing the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service in January 2020.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing has settled about half of the lawsuits filed in federal court over the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max jet off the coast of Indonesia.

A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company has settled 63 cases tied to the crash of a plane flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air.

The company isn’t disclosing terms.

A lawyer for Boeing disclosed the pace of negotiations with families of passengers during a hearing in federal district court Thursday in Chicago.

Many of the lawsuits blame Boeing for not telling pilots about a new flight-control system that repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Boeing faces dozens of additional lawsuits over a second Max four months later in Ethiopia.