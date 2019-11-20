Expand / Collapse search
Boeing close to locking down Emirates deal for 787s

By FOXBusiness
Boeing CEO: We know what we need to do

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg discusses the mistakes made by Boeing with the 737 Max on the anniversary of the first crash ahead of his testimony before Congress.

Boeing continues to ring up sales at the Dubai Airshow.

Emirates and Boeing are close to a deal for around 30 787 Dreamliners, according to Reuters.

Emirates tentatively ordered 40 Dreamliners in 2017,  but to finalize the order this week, details have had to be worked out concerning a previous order for 150 777X after the plane ran into delays,

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY367.00-2.46-0.67%

Emirates and Boeing declined to comment to Reuters.

Sources cautioned talks were still going on in Dubai and the number of aircraft ordered could change.

Boeing has landed deals so far this week with Kazakhstan.'s Air Astana and Turkey's SunExpress.