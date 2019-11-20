Boeing close to locking down Emirates deal for 787s

Boeing continues to ring up sales at the Dubai Airshow.

Continue Reading Below

Emirates and Boeing are close to a deal for around 30 787 Dreamliners, according to Reuters.

Emirates tentatively ordered 40 Dreamliners in 2017, but to finalize the order this week, details have had to be worked out concerning a previous order for 150 777X after the plane ran into delays,

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 367.00 -2.46 -0.67%

Emirates and Boeing declined to comment to Reuters.

Sources cautioned talks were still going on in Dubai and the number of aircraft ordered could change.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Boeing has landed deals so far this week with Kazakhstan.'s Air Astana and Turkey's SunExpress.