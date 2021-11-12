American Airlines reduces service to Haiti amid rise in violence, citing reduced customer demand

American Airlines has reduced its service to Haiti amid a rise in violence in the region, explaining that it is experiencing a drop in customer demand for travel.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told FOX Business that the company will now only operate one daily flight between Port-au-Prince and Miami, starting on Nov. 15.

The company will operate three daily flights over the weekend to Haiti, one from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and two Miami International Airport.

"As a result of reduced customer demand for travel to/from Haiti, effective Monday, Nov. 15, we will reduce our flying to Haiti to one daily flight between Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Miami (MIA)," the spokesperson said. "We apologize to our impacted customers and we’re working to re-accommodate them on other flights."

Haiti has experienced an increase in violence over the past several months. In October, 17 missionaries were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti. The gang that kidnapped the group, 400 Mawozo, is known for killings, kidnappings and extortion.

The gang has demanded a $1 million ransom payment per person, amounting to a total of $17 million for the release of the missionaries.

As of October, 328 kidnappings were reported to the Haiti National Police this year, compared to 234 total kidnappings in all of 2020.

In July, Haiti's President, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in his private home during an attack that happened early in the morning of July 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.