American Airlines offering some fliers option to pre-pay baggage fees

American Airlines is starting to offer a reportedly new perk for its fliers – the ability to pre-pay for bags and skip the line at the airport.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker mentioned the benefit at Wednesday’s annual investor’s conference, according to USA Today.

Customers can use the feature by logging onto the company’s website or their app during check-in and up to a certain point before the plane is supposed to leave, American explained online.

“You can choose to pay for up to 3 bags when you check in (and up to 4 hours before departure) on aa.com or in the app,” the company wrote. “You'll get an email confirmation with instructions on where to drop bags at the airport.”

The airline separately noted that the three-bag limit is “per person” and fliers with more than that threshold can check additional luggage at the airport in accordance with bag allowances, American said.

American Airlines offered additional details on their website, including that fliers cannot pre-pay for their pets and refunds are not available if they pre-pay for more bags than what is ultimately brought.

Andrea Koos, the company’s spokeswoman, told USA Today that the option is currently only available on some Phoenix flights. But the full program is expected to happen in the fall, she said.

The website noted that “the pre-paid bags feature is currently only available on select domestic flights.”