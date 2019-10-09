American Airlines extends cancellations of 737 Max flights

American Airlines is extending cancellations of flights on Boeing 737 Max aircraft through mid-January.

In a regulatory filing out Wednesday, American said the grounding of 9,475 737 Max flights in the third quarter provided a $140 million hit to its pre-tax profit. The 737 Max has been grounded since March after two crashes within a five-month period.

“American Airlines anticipates that the impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX will lead to recertification of the aircraft later this year and resumption of commercial service in January 2020,” the airline said in a press release. “We are in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Transportation (DOT).”

American says passengers need to know the following:

Customers booked on 737 Max flights through Jan. 6 will be automatically rebooked on a 737-800 flight with the same seat configuration

Most 737 Max flights booked on Jan. 7 to Jan. 15 will be accommodated on the same flight, but on a different aircraft -- American says it will contact passengers beginning on Oct. 13 if their flight is canceled

American plans to "slowly phase in" the 737 Max for commercial use beginning on Jan. 16

Southwest Airlines has canceled 737 Max flights through Jan. 5 while United has said it expects flights to resume on Dec. 19.