Singapore Airlines clinches 2019 ‘World’s Best First Class’ title

While Qatar Airways was named by Skytrax as the best airline in the world this week, it was defeated in another category – the "World’s Best First Class Airlines."

Singapore Airlines claimed the top spot in that class, according to the air carrier ranking site.

The results are part of the 2019 World Airline Awards, which were held at the Paris Air Show, according to a news release from Skytrax on Tuesday.

Singapore – which came in second place on the overall best airline list – also snagged top billing for having the World’s Best First Class Seat, the World’s Best Cabin Crew and the Best Airline in Asia.

Customers cast their ballots to decide which carriers got to take home honors at the World Airline Awards, Skytrax said.

Here are the World’s Best First Class Airlines 2019: