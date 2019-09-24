E-cigarettes under fire on Capitol Hill as nearly 1 in 10 eighth graders vape

Congress is demanding answers about e-cigarettes at a Tuesday hearing less than a week after a study found more than 1 in 11 eighth graders reported vaping nicotine during the previous 30 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed earlier in September that at least three people died from vaping-related illnesses, precipitating the House Oversight and Reform Committee's hearing, which will focus on topics including the outbreak of e-cigarette-related lung illnesses and data showing that more teens are using e-cigarettes.

For example, a survey in the New England Journal of Medicine found that more than a quarter of twelfth-grade students reported vaping in the previous 30 days. The survey looked at eighth, tenth and twelfth graders and found that students who had vaped nicotine in the last year or at all "significantly increased" in each age group from 2018 to 2019.

Members of Congress will hear from witnesses including CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat, parent Ruby Johnson and Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Democratic Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is head of the Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee that is hosting Tuesday's hearing. He has been an outspoken critic of the vaping industry and, in particular, e-cigarette giant Juul.

Krishnamoorthi said last week that he supported Walmart's decision to discontinue sales of e-cigarettes and other electronic smoking devices.

"I commend businesses like Walmart that treat the youth e-cigarette vaping epidemic with the seriousness it deserves. Too much remains unknown about these unregulated products. The American people are not guinea pigs," Krishnamoorthi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in California have reportedly launched a criminal probe into Juul, according to The Wall Street Journal.

