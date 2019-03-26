Purdue Pharma to settle allegations it illegally marketed OxyContin

Purdue Pharma will reportedly settle with Oklahoma over allegations that the drugmaker used illicit techniques to market its painkiller OxyContin, believed by many experts to be a catalyst for the opioid epidemic plaguing the U.S.

The update, slated to be announced Tuesday afternoon by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, comes months before the start of a trial that will also examine whether other companies -- including Johnson & Johnson -- also engaged in illegal marketing tactics to push treatments with addictive properties.

Purdue will pay $270 million to resolve the claims, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company is still facing over 1,600 lawsuits related to its role in the opioid epidemic and is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy to help settle the suits.

A Purdue spokesman did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. A Hunter spokesman declined to comment.