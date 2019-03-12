Trump admin expected to name National Cancer Institute director as acting chief

The Trump administration on Tuesday is expected to name National Cancer Institute Director Ned Sharpless as acting chief of the Food and Drug Administration, Fox Business has learned.

The announcement comes after current Commissioner Scott Gottlieb abruptly resigned earlier this month. He is expected to leave the agency next month. Gottlieb reportedly recommended Sharpless for the role.

Among the other finalists for the position were former Flatiron executive and current Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy and Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir. An FDA spokeswoman previously told Bloomberg Abernethy would not assume the role.

A FDA spokeswoman directed FOX Business to the Department of Health and Human Services, which declined to comment. Sharpless did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This is a developing story.