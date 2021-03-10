Moderna, Pfizer single-dose COVID shots may speed up vaccinations: Tennessee lawmaker

Tennessee congressman and physician Mark Green called on President Biden to buy and authorize use for the one-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, during an appearance on FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 35.07 +0.63 +1.82% MRNA MODERNA, INC. 130.18 -0.69 -0.53% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 159.14 +1.27 +0.80%

BIDEN TO ORDER 100M MORE COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES FROM JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MARK GREEN: "The 100 million doses from Johnson & Johnson is a great idea. I applaud the president for doing that. I would submit though that we could very quickly get more people vaccinated and protected if we flipped to the one-shot with Moderna and Pfizer. Some of the data out of Israel and other countries has shown that the protection from those is pretty good with just one shot. In fact, it’s just as good as the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. I sent a letter and Bill Foster, a Democrat, joined me on that and we’re hoping that the administration will do that...

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Let’s get that out there to everyone, we would essentially double the people that we could protect. I think that’s the right thing to do. The Doctors Caucus in the House also sent a letter and I signed on to that one too. It’s the right thing to do."