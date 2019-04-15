Measles outbreak causes concern: Get vaccinated, top infectious disease doctor says

The measles virus is escalating, as confirmed cases are up by 20 percent, in the second worst outbreak in nearly two decades, according to Reuters.

Continue Reading Below

Many people are worried that strains are getting stronger, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease had a different take:

“It has nothing to do with a different type of measles, he said on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit” on Monday. "It has to do with a lack of vaccination.”

The Center for Disease Control has confirmed 555 cases as of April 11th. Health experts are saying that there is an even greater risk for people born between the years of 1957 to 1989 for contracting the disease because only one of the two MMR vaccines were given during that time. Dr. Fauci advised those born during that time period to consult their physician if needed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

However, in his opinion, there’s nothing to worry about if you have been vaccinated.

“I don’t think people, in any sense, should feel afraid if they have been vaccinated,” he said. “When there is an outbreak in a community, obviously you want to stay away from the people infected because it’s a very transmissible disease.”

The measles has been confirmed in 20 states so far.