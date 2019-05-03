Marriott CEO to begin pancreatic cancer treatment

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel company, disclosed on Friday that its president and CEO Arne Sorenson has been diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer and will begin treatment next week.

Sorenson delivered an upbeat outlook in a statement released by the company,

"The cancer was discovered early. It does not appear to have spread and the medical team – and I – are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure. In the meantime, I intend to continue working at the company I love. Let me make one request, look ahead with me. We have great work underway at Marriott. I am as excited by what we can accomplish together as I have ever been.” Marriott International Statement on Health of President & CEO Arne Sorenson

The hotel executive will continue working while receiving chemotherapy; his doctors anticipate surgery near the end of 2019. He received the diagnosis from a medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Marriott is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

In a January 2018 interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, Sorenson discussed what he described as a "multi-year process" of combining his brand with Starwood Hotels, which the company purchased in 2016 for $13 billion.

More recently, in March, Sorenson apologized before a U.S. Senate panel for a data breach that affected nearly 400 million customers.

Marriott shares rose on Friday and have gained over 26 percent this year.

Sorenson, along with Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek, is among the many CEOs and executives who are working while being treated for cancer. Separately, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munez received a heart transplant in 2016 and is leading the company today.