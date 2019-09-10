FTC warns CBD companies: Stop saying your products treat cancer, Alzheimer's without proof

Federal officials sent a stern warning letter to companies who were allegedly advertising their CBD-infused products as treatments for serious diseases without evidence to support the clams.

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission sent the letters to three companies who sell various products such as oils, capsules, creams and "gummies" that contain cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical compound derived from the cannabis plant.

The companies, which have not been identified publically, were warned that it is illegal to advertise that products can either prevent, treat or cure a disease such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis without evidence to support their assertion.

According to the FTC, all three companies advertised that its CBD products treat or cure serious diseases and health conditions. In doing so, the FTC says the companies are in violation of the FTC Act which could result in legal action, action that could result in an injuction and further obligation to refund consumers.

The FTC is now urging the unnamed companies to review all claims made for their products to make sure they are supported with evidence.

The companies have to notify the FTC within 15 days to address the agency’s concerns.

This comes juat after federal health officials issued a warning letter to Juul Labs Inc., slamming the e-cigarette maker for claims that its products were a safer alternative to smoking and ordered the company to stop making unproven claims for its products.

Last spring, the FTC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration jointly issued similar warnings to CBD sellers.