Juul 'has ignored the law': FDA slams company over marketing practices

Federal health officials issued a warning letter to Juul Labs Inc. Monday, slamming the e-cigarette maker for claims that its products were safe.

Continue Reading Below

And now, the company accused of fueling a vaping craze among youth and facing numerous federal state and federal investigations becasue of it, has 15 days to respond.

In the letter, the Food and Drug Administration determined the company marketed its products as "modified risk tobacco products without an appropriate FDA order in effect" and requested more information about several issues raised in a July 2019 congressional hearing regarding the company’s marketing practices targeted at students, tribes, heath insurers and employers.

“The law is clear that, before marketing tobacco products for reduced risk, companies must demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does in fact pose less risk or is less harmful," said acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D. "JUUL has ignored the law, and very concerningly, has made some of these statements in school to our nation's youth."

Juul marketed its products as having "a lower risk of tobacco-related disease or are less harmful than one or more other commercially marketed tobacco products, contain a reduced level of a substance or present a reduced exposure to a substance," the agency said.

Concern over vaping products has grown as the Centers for Disease Protection and Control are investigating hundreds of lung illness cases and five deaths that may be linked to chemical exposure while vaping.

Advertisement

According to the CDC, the illnesses span 33 states.

Just recently, a high school in Alabama, began taking measures in their own hands in order to protect their students.

Wilson High School, located roughly 130 miles southwest of Nashville, Tennesee, removed some of the stall doors in the school’s bathrooms in an effort to stop students from vaping.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In their response, the FDA requests that Juul describe its plan for maintaining compliance with the United States Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C) and how they plan to prevent future violations of the same or similar nature.

If not, the FDA says the e-cigarette maker must provide “reasoning and provide any and all scientific evidence and data, if any, that support that your statements and representations do not explicitly or implicitly convey that JUUL products pose less risk, are less harmful, present reduced exposure, or are safer than other tobacco products.”