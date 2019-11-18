Former NBA player: CBD needs to be regulated

Former NBA player Al Harrington, who founded his own cannabis company, Viola Brands, in 2011, believes the CBD industry needs some regulation.

"Right now, we could start a CBD company in our kitchen and then distribute it through the UPS mail service," Harrington told FOX Business' Charles Payne on Monday.

"There's some companies that are selling products that don't have any CBD in it, or there's products that are being sold that has THC in it." - Al Harrington, Viola Brands founder

Harrington said products that are not created properly could get professional athletes in trouble when drug tested.

He also agreed with former FDA Commissioner Rob Gottlieb who said not only is more testing needed on these CBD products but that they might not be safe at all.

"I definitely agree with him ... we definitely need regulations right now," Harrington said.

However, he has seen the positive effects CBD can have on people's lives. Harrington founded Viola Brands after his grandmother suffered from glaucoma and diabetes.

"She uses the oils; she uses the tinctures and capsules, and she says she's as happy as she's ever been in her life," Harrington said.

But he contends each patient's experience is different.

