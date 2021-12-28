Expand / Collapse search
COVID testing company ramps up production to meet US demand

President Biden admits there’s ‘clearly not enough’ COVID tests

One U.S.-based healthcare company is ramping up production of its at-home COVID-19 tests as cases of the omicron variant surge across the country.

Intrivo co-CEO Ron Gutman said the company’s working to distribute millions more of their 10-minute rapid tests to meet increased demand in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"We are ramping up production to keep Americans safe," Gutman told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone. "When other people ramp down production and close factories, we actually increased it, doubled down with technology."

Starting today, Intrivo is offering their "On/Go" COVID-19 tests, which are FDA authorized and designed to be taken ahead of gatherings.

NOVAVAX AT ‘TIPPING POINT’ WITH COVID VACCINE: CEO

"They get results in 10 minutes. They get a passport that shows their status, that they're good to go - or, we help them find good [health] care," Gutman explained.

A healthcare worker distributes free rapid at-home Covid-19 test kits to residents at a vaccine clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gutman said Intrivo’s at-home tests are available on their website and in stock at Walmart and Amazon. 

"Our availability has always been there, not only to provide people with the best experience in testing, but to make sure that they're getting it quickly, affordably and when they need it most," he said.

The company’s app on which users receive their test results is HIPAA-compliant and keeps patients’ information private, according to Gutman.

Intrivo co-CEO Ron Gutman discusses ‘2Gather,’ an at-home rapid test result meant to be taken ahead of gatherings. video

COVID testing developer releasing 10-minute result app

Intrivo co-CEO Ron Gutman discusses ‘2Gather,’ an at-home rapid test result meant to be taken ahead of gatherings.

"We are 100% encrypted on all data for people," he assured.

As the pandemic continues, Gutman hopes "Intrivo helps tens of millions of people in the United States be healthier, happier, safer in this time."

