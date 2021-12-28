COVID testing company ramps up production to meet US demand

One U.S.-based healthcare company is ramping up production of its at-home COVID-19 tests as cases of the omicron variant surge across the country.

Intrivo co-CEO Ron Gutman said the company’s working to distribute millions more of their 10-minute rapid tests to meet increased demand in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"We are ramping up production to keep Americans safe," Gutman told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone. "When other people ramp down production and close factories, we actually increased it, doubled down with technology."

Starting today, Intrivo is offering their "On/Go" COVID-19 tests, which are FDA authorized and designed to be taken ahead of gatherings.

"They get results in 10 minutes. They get a passport that shows their status, that they're good to go - or, we help them find good [health] care," Gutman explained.

Gutman said Intrivo’s at-home tests are available on their website and in stock at Walmart and Amazon.

"Our availability has always been there, not only to provide people with the best experience in testing, but to make sure that they're getting it quickly, affordably and when they need it most," he said.

The company’s app on which users receive their test results is HIPAA-compliant and keeps patients’ information private, according to Gutman.

"We are 100% encrypted on all data for people," he assured.

As the pandemic continues, Gutman hopes "Intrivo helps tens of millions of people in the United States be healthier, happier, safer in this time."