Coronavirus point-of-care test by Abbott Laboratories to ship Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories' ID NOW COVID-19 point-of-care test will be shipped to hospitals, care clinics and doctors' offices across the country starting Wednesday. The company says it will ramp up its production of the nasal swab tests to 50,000 kits per day.

"I’m very proud of FDA staff’s work in the last few months to expedite the availability of testing in this country,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hanh said during a coronavirus task force briefing on Monday. "I’m also incredibly appreciative of private industries’ ingenuity and willingness to work with us quickly to develop and distribute those tests.”

Hahn added that the FDA worked together with Abbott to make sure they had a "fast, reliable, and accurate test to market” and called the test a "patient-centered approach.”

The test, which can be done right at your doctor's office, provides positive results for coronavirus in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Point-of-care tests like the one produced by Abbott normally take about nine to 12 months to develop, but Abbott was able to expedite the test to roughly three or four weeks after it received FDA approval last week.

The news comes as President Trump and the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the United States has tested over 1 million people, which Trump called a "milestone in our war against the coronavirus.”

The medical device company, based in Illinois, received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA two weeks ago in order to increase testing capabilities across the country.

