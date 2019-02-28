Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene $74B deal dealt blow from key investor

Celgene shares were poised to open lower on Wall Street on Thursday amid questions over the future of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $74 billion purchase of the biotech firm after a major shareholder publicly objected to the transaction, raising questions of whether other investors would join in the opposition.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday evening, Wellington Management Co. -- which holds a roughly 8 percent stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb -- said the company was asking shareholders to shoulder too much risk in the deal. Boston-based Wellington was previously the largest investor in Bristol-Myers, but recently reduced its stake and now only holds voting power for a fraction of shares.

“Bristol-Myers should be active in business development that secures differentiated science and broadens the future revenue base,” the firm said. "Wellington does not believe that the Celgene transaction is an attractive path towards accomplishing this goal.”

It’s unclear whether additional shareholders will come out in opposition to the acquisition – the largest ever in the biopharmaceutical industry – before the vote on April 12, but other investors are also skeptical of the transaction, Fox Business has learned.

Starboard Value LP is reportedly among those that are unhappy with the deal. The activist investment firm earlier this month filed its own slate of nominees for Bristol-Myers’ board of directors.

Advertisement

There are also questions of whether Dodge & Cox, the fifth-largest shareholder at the drugmaker, will also oppose the deal. A representative for the firm could not immediately respond to request for comment.

In a statement, Bristol-Myers said it has had “numerous conversations and meetings with our stockholders across our ownership base, including Wellington.”

“We believe that we are acquiring Celgene at an attractive price, and that this transaction presents an important and unique opportunity to create sustainable value,” the firm said.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CELG CELGENE CORP. 90.99 +1.28 +1.43% BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO. 50.96 +0.80 +1.59%

The deal between Celgene and Bristol-Myers would combine two of the largest producers of cancer drugs which are both struggling with their existing development pipelines. Bristol-Myers in particular has lost ground to rival Merck, while Celgene is slated to lose exclusivity on its marquee drug Revlimid in 2022.

Among the more attractive aspects of the merger, Celgene is developing a so-called gene therapy treatment – which uses healthy genes to combat diseases – for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The deal includes a $2.2 billion breakup fee, according to federal disclosures, but analysts are still bullish that the transaction will proceed.

“While Wellington’s decision is likely to prompt other funds who remain unconvinced by the upside of the acquisition to identify themselves in the coming weeks, ultimately we still expect the majority shareholder to support the deal,” analysts at Barclays wrote.