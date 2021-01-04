Azar tells governors stop ‘micromanaging’ coronavirus vaccine rollout

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Monday urged governors to stop “micromanaging” the coronavirus vaccine rollout and get it to the most “vulnerable” immediately.

“My message to our governors would be, because they make these calls, you can’t over micromanage these prioritized groups on the vaccine. This vaccine is not meant to be stored, it’s meant to be administered. Get it out to our vulnerable people,” Azar told “Varney & Co.”

Azar stressed that governors should vaccinate people over the age of 70.

“Try to prevent hospitalizations. Get it out and get it administered,” Azar said.

Azar's comments came after reports that the U.S. will likely fall short of its goal to administer 20 million vaccines into Americans’ arms by the end of 2020. Fox News has learned that the federal Human and Health Services department is pushing back, with Michael Pratt, chief communications officer for Operation Warp Speed at HHS, saying the government has shipped over 14 million doses to date, and cannot control when states actually administer the vaccine.

Nearly 2.8 million people in the U.S. have received the first vaccine of a two-dose regimen, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though officials have said there are lags in reporting that data. The CDC's website also lists over 12.4 million doses distributed.

What's more, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested on MSNBC Sunday that the U.S. may have to lockdown again.

"The idea about locking down is something that you might have to do, but, you want to avoid, so, that's not out of the question. We hope we don't have to do it countrywide because we feel that if you adhere to the public health measures, you can turn things around short of a uniform lockdown," Fauci said.

However, Azar believes there are “tools to keep from locking down” such as washing your hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“It’s just not necessary and it causes incredible harm. Not just to the economy, but, to human health and we have the tools,” Azar said.

Azar went on to say that infected patients over 65 “with a serious medical condition” should ask their doctor for “monoclonal antibodies right away” and to “get vaccinated.”

Fox News' Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.