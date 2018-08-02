Affordable health care is here: HHS Sec. Alex Azar

President Trump is delivering on his promise to provide affordable health insurance to Americans, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

The HHS along with the Labor and Treasury departments on Wednesday issued new rules on short-term, limited-duration health plans that are expected to be between 50 to 80 percent cheaper than ObamaCare plans. The rule reverses an Obama-era rule implemented in 2016, the White House said.

“What we are doing is bringing cheap and more affordable options to individuals who are trapped under the Affordable Care Act with insurance that is actually not affordable or not available or doesn’t deliver them hospitals and doctors that they need,” Azar told Stuart Varney on Thursday.

Over 52 percent of counties in America have just one ObamaCare exchange, Azar said, and the rule could be an “attractive option for millions of people” without health insurance.