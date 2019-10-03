Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

4th arrest made in illegal vaping operation in Wisconsin

By FOXBusiness
close
NYU Langone professor of medicine Dr. Marc Siegel discusses vaping lung damage and Bernie Sanders’ medical condition.video

Lung lining damaged by vape chemicals: Dr. Marc Siegel

NYU Langone professor of medicine Dr. Marc Siegel discusses vaping lung damage and Bernie Sanders’ medical condition.

The investigation into a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin keeps expanding, as a fourth person connected to the illegal operation was arrested.

Continue Reading Below

A 19-year-old woman is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on possible charges of manufacturing or delivering marijuana. But officials haven’t said yet what role the woman may have had in the business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines – who was arrested on Tuesday - and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeast Wisconsin.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

NEW VAPING-RELATED TREND THAT'S CONCERNING HEALTH OFFICIALS
FTC PROBES E-CIGARETTE SALES, ADVERTISING PRACTICES
NATIONAL VAPING ASSOCIATION LEADS LAWSUIT AGAINST MASS. BAN

Prosecutors said the three Huffhines were involved in an illegal THC vape manufacturing operation. According to prosecutors, the alleged criminal enterprise got its start at Courtney Huffhines' realty office on Main Street in Union Grove.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We believe she is right in the mix of this entire operation," Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said of Courtney Huffhines, whose attorney Robert Keller, said on Wednesday that she’ll plead not guilty to the six felony charges against her, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Tyler and Jacob were arrested on Sept. 5, and prosecutors say they employed 10 people to fill the cartridges with THC oil at a condo he rented with a stolen identity.

The brothers were arrested after police executed search warrants at their family’s home in Paddock Lake and the condo in Bristol that the Huffhines family allegedly rented under a false name.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The total street value of the seized THC cartridges exceeded $1.5 million. Investigators also recovered 98,000 unfilled cartridges, as well as $59,000 in cash, 57 jars filled with refined liquid THC and more than 18 pounds of marijuana.