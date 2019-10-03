4th arrest made in illegal vaping operation in Wisconsin

The investigation into a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin keeps expanding, as a fourth person connected to the illegal operation was arrested.

A 19-year-old woman is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on possible charges of manufacturing or delivering marijuana. But officials haven’t said yet what role the woman may have had in the business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines – who was arrested on Tuesday - and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeast Wisconsin.

Prosecutors said the three Huffhines were involved in an illegal THC vape manufacturing operation. According to prosecutors, the alleged criminal enterprise got its start at Courtney Huffhines' realty office on Main Street in Union Grove.

“We believe she is right in the mix of this entire operation," Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said of Courtney Huffhines, whose attorney Robert Keller, said on Wednesday that she’ll plead not guilty to the six felony charges against her, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Tyler and Jacob were arrested on Sept. 5, and prosecutors say they employed 10 people to fill the cartridges with THC oil at a condo he rented with a stolen identity.

The brothers were arrested after police executed search warrants at their family’s home in Paddock Lake and the condo in Bristol that the Huffhines family allegedly rented under a false name.

The total street value of the seized THC cartridges exceeded $1.5 million. Investigators also recovered 98,000 unfilled cartridges, as well as $59,000 in cash, 57 jars filled with refined liquid THC and more than 18 pounds of marijuana.