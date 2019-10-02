Mother pleads not guilty to charges she helped sons in illegal vape business

A Wisconsin woman, who was accused of helping her adult sons run a black market THC vape manufacturing business, will plead not guilty to felony charges, according to her attorney.

Continue Reading Below

Courtney Huffhines, 43, of Paddock Lake was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with six felony drug-related counts in relation to the case in which her sons were charged Sept. 26. Prosecutors said the three were involved in an illegal THC vape manufacturing operation. According to prosecutors, the alleged criminal enterprise got its start at Courtney Huffhines' realty office on Main Street in Union Grove.

Defense attorney Robert Keller said Wednesday an arraignment for Huffhines could be held next week in Kenosha County. She was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Authorities say the 43-year-old woman knowingly participated in the illegal operation. She’s charged with six felonies: maintaining a drug trafficking place; misappropriation of personal identifying materials, maintaining a drug traffic place, as a party to a crime; possession with intent to deliver THC over 10,000 grams, as a party to a crime (two counts); manufacture/deliver THC, greater than 10,000 grams, as a party to a crime.

Huffhines is the mother of two brothers – 20-year-old Tyler Huffines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines – ­who were arrested and charged with running a large scale operation that manufactured thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges loaded with THC oil every day for almost two years.

"We believe she is right in the mix of this entire operation" - Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

Courtney’s arrest was a result of the continued investigation into the illegal manufacture of THC-filled vape cartridges at a condo that she manages in the Village of Bristol. Authorities seized more than 30,000 vape cartridges filled with THC, and almost 100,000 mason jars filled with THC oil.

Investigators found more evidence in a locked room in the back of Courtney's Union Grove realty office. Court documents revealed that inside a locked cabinet, investigators found cooking pots, hot plates, vape cartridges, and latex gloves believed to be used in vape cartridge manufacturing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We believe she is right in the mix of this entire operation," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Tyler and Jacob were arrested on Sept. 5 after parents tipped off police when they spotted their teenage son with one of the cartridges. Prosecutors say he employed 10 people to fill the cartridges with THC oil at a condo he rented with a stolen identity.

The brothers were arrested after police executed search warrants at their family’s home in Paddock Lake and the condo in Bristol that the Huffhines family allegedly rented under a false name.

The total street value of the seized THC cartridges exceeded $1.5 million. Investigators also recovered 98,000 unfilled cartridges, as well as $59,000 in cash, 57 jars filled with refined liquid THC and more than 18 pounds of marijuana.

Tyler was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking house, identity theft and possession of THC with intent to deliver over 10,000 grams. He is being held on $500,000 bond, jail records show.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Jacob is facing gun and drug charges and he was on probation at the time of his arrest for dealing cocaine and told police he traveled to California with his brother over Labor Day weekend to buy 40 to 50 jars of THC oil.