New vaping-related trend that's concerning health officials

A seemingly new vaping-related trend has little to do with actually smoking the device, according to poison control officials.

Amid an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses nationwide, University of Kansas Health System officials say they have seen an uptick in calls about young children getting a hold of their parent's devices and ingesting the cartridges full of liquid nicotine, according to a new report.

”Parents are calling saying, ‘Hey, I found my kid holding the vaping product,’ or ‘I found the kid with the e-cigarette pod in their mouth,’” Dr. Elizabeth Silver, clinical toxicologist with the University of Kansas Health System Poison Control Center, told KMBC.

The center has already fielded nine calls throughout the last three weeks related to young kids being found with an e-cigarette or vaping pod in cases where children were not actually vaping, according to the report.

University of Kansas Health System officials did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The issue is that these cartridges, though small, have a very concentrated amount of nicotine.

“We’ve had kids ingest that and they get pretty bad toxicity from the nicotine because it’s very, very concentrated in those little pods," Silver added.

This comes as U.S. health officials continue to beseech people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting.

The illnesses have all surfaced this year, and the number has been growing quickly in the last month as more states have begun investigations, although no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, officials said.

Just last week the CDC pointed to a significant jump in the vaping-related illnesses now citing 805 cases reported in 46 states and 12 deaths. All reported patients have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping, according to government data.

Earlier this month, New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes following a proposed emergency ban by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, citing surging use among young people. The prohibition, which covers flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping products except for menthol and tobacco flavors, went into effect immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.