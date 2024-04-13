Israel's airspaces closed for domestic, international flights; United Airlines cancels planned departures

Airlines canceled flights to and from Israel as the country fended off a barrage of missile and drone attacks from Iran on Saturday.

Israel prepared for the missile and drone attacks by closing its airspace to both domestic and international airlines starting at 12:30 a.m. Sunday local time.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, United Airlines said that it canceled Saturday's flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions on upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," the airline said.

United Airlines said that they will "continue to evaluate" their planned Sunday flight from Newark to Tel Aviv.

United's reevaluation came after the airline resumed service to Israel on March 3, following the Oct. 7 attack.

Delta Air Lines was scheduled to restart flights to Tel Aviv on June 7. American Airlines has not resumed Israeli service.

International airlines, like Israel’s El Al and Air France, have canceled its flights for Sunday.

According to their website, El Al had canceled 28 flights at the time of publication.

"Due to the closure of Israeli airspace, some EL AL flights are canceled," the airline announced. "Therefore, at this point of time we request you not to arrive at the airport until we notify you otherwise. Once we have additional updates regarding your flight, we will notify you accordingly."

Similarly, Air France’s Israel service was canceled for Sunday and British Airways canceled its two flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday.