American dies on Fiji Airways flight bound for San Francisco

An American passenger aboard a Fiji Airways plane bound for the United States died mid-flight due to a medical emergency.

The male passenger, 41-years-old, experienced a severe medical condition after the flight took off from Nada, Fiji en route to California.

With approximately an hour and a half left before touching down at San Francisco International Airport, crew members tried desperately to keep the man alive.

12 QATAR AIRWAYS PASSENGERS INJURED AS BOEING JET HITS TURBULENCE EN ROUTE TO DUBLIN

Unfortunately, the attempts to render aid were not enough and the male passenger died before the plane touched down.

"Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger unfortunately passed away," Fiji Airways announced following the incident.

Fiji Airways immediately notified officials on the ground of the situation and preparations were made for the arrival of the body.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES OFFERS PASSENGERS INJURED IN 'SEVERE TURBULENCE' AT LEAST $10,000 IN COMPENSATION

"Our flight crew promptly declared a medical emergency, and we were given priority for landing by the SFO authorities," the airline explained. "Fiji Airways ground operations and the relevant authorities were informed in advance and were prepared to meet the aircraft upon arrival."

Fiji Airways offered its condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and commended its crew for their handling of the tragic situation.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," the airline said. "We commend our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The exact nature of the passenger's medical emergency has not yet been revealed.