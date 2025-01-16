Locals step up to support the front lines battling wildfires in Southern California

More than 15,000 people are helping fight the fires across Southern California. Crews have come in from all over the country – and even Mexico – to prevent further destruction. While they’re holding it down on the front lines, others are now stepping up to pitch in.

It’s an all-hands-on deck effort in Southern California. The two most destructive fires in state history are burning up an area larger than the entire city of San Francisco.

Fox tagged along with a couple of locals who are dedicated to making this difficult time easier for those fire crews combatting the flames.

"We’ve been told that some of these firefighters are drinking five or six of these a day," said Santa Monica local Dylan Jones.

Energy drinks are just one of the items firefighters need as they face the flames head on.

Rosen and his friends grew up around the Palisades. When the fire started, they received a text from their firefighter friend about what they needed on the front lines.

"It’s crazy…it was just, ‘get this, this and this,’ and [the outreach] took off," said Santa Monica local Evan Rosen.

So far, Rosen and his friends have raised around $10,000 to address firefighters’ needs.

He and his friends continue to make daily runs to local stores and restaurants to pick up lotion, sunscreen, pain relievers and hot meals for national guardsmen, fire crews, police, etc.

"Just trying to do our part, trying to help them out, trying to help these firefighters out. I mean a lot of people are devastated. It’s a hard time…but the community is coming together as a city," said Santa Monica local Ray Manicini.

Their efforts go far beyond Santa Monica. The power of social media has taken their quest internationally.

"My cousin Aidan reshared one of my posts as well, and Venmo is not a thing they use in England, and they were all downloading the apps. We had five or ten people send money. I’ve had friends from college who moved out to Portugal, saying, ‘hey, what can I do from afar?' said Jones.

The group says they will keep going as long as the community is willing to help. The latest requests from the front lines include liquid IV, unscented Chapstick, sunscreen, energy drinks, face wipes and hot, healthy meals.