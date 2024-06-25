NTSB proposes safety reforms after 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

The National Transportation Safety Board convened to investigate the cause of a February 2023 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The National Transportation Safety Board opened a meeting Tuesday to determine the probable cause of a February 2023 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The objective of the meeting was also to make recommendations to boost rail safety.

The derailment forced residents to temporarily abandon their homes after the train caught fire.

The disaster released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants near the state's border with Pennsylvania.

Last month, Norfolk Southern agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty and $57.1 million in past government cleanup costs.

The company also agreed to pay millions in future costs to resolve a U.S. government lawsuit.