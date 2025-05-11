Grandmother died after eating mislabeled cookie, family claims in lawsuit against grocery store

A Washington family is suing Safeway over the death of Margaret Jean Bryant, 78, who they say died after eating a mislabeled peanut butter cookie.

"Margaret Jean Bryant has been permanently deprived of her ability to watch her children and grandchildren grow up with her loving husband of nearly 60 years," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The documents allege that Bryant purchased peanut butter cookies that were incorrectly labeled as oatmeal raisin cookies from her local Safeway in Washington on April 7, 2023.

After eating one of the cookies from the package, she felt nauseous and went to the bathroom, the documents said.

IGLOO EXPANDS COOLER RECALL TO 1.2M, 26 FINGERTIP AMPUTATIONS REPORTED

Shortly after, Bryant's husband found her unresponsive and called an ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital, but died less than an hour later.

VOLVO RECALLS MORE THAN 450,000 VEHICLES OVER BACKUP CAMERA ISSUE

An autopsy determined that Bryant’s cause of death was food-induced anaphylaxis and peanut toxicity, the documents write.

A month after Bryant's death, Albertsons Companies — a food and drug retailer that owns Safeway — ended up recalling the same 18-count oatmeal raisin cookies from the same store Bryant had purchased them from. The recalled cookies were sold between April 5 and April 17, 2023, and no other store locations were listed in the recall.

FDA ISSUES URGENT NATIONWIDE RECALL OF BREAD SOLD IN US FOUND WITH 'GLASS FRAGMENTS'

The company noted that they had "received a report that a package of cookies was labeled as Oatmeal Raisin but may have contained Peanut Butter Cookies," according to the press release from Albertsons Companies.

"The evidence clearly demonstrates that a deadly cookie mislabeled and sold by [Safeway] killed Margaret Jean Bryant, who had a loving family that truly adored her," as noted in the court documents. "Margaret Jean Bryant will be deeply missed, as she was an irreplaceable woman in the lives of her friends and family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Albertsons Companies did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.