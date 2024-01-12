FAA will keep Boeing 737 MAX 9 grounded until ‘extensive inspection and maintenance is conducted'

The FAA announced Friday that it plans to keep the Boeing 737-9 MAX grounded until "extensive inspection and maintenance is conducted" and the data is reviewed.

The decision comes nearly a week after the agency grounded the aircraft following an incident in which a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane mid-air while it was headed for Portland, Oregon, last week.

"We are working to make sure nothing like this happens again," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said Friday. "Our only concern is the safety of American travelers and the Boeing 737-9 MAX will not return to the skies until we are entirely satisfied it is safe."

The plane's cabin depressurized at around 16,000 feet when the door plug blew out, causing a teen's shirt to be ripped off, but no injuries were reported.

NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy told Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Monday the incident could have been catastrophic if it had happened at a higher altitude.

"If we think about a cruise altitude of about 30,000 or 35,000 feet, what is happening at that time?" Homedy said. "Flight attendants are providing service to the passengers. Passengers are up and moving. People are out of their seat belts. People are in lavatories. That would have been a much different scenario."