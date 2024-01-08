Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Industry
Published

United Airlines discovers loose bolts on its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes after Alaska Airlines incident

United's Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes are not currently in use

close
TikTok user, @strawberr.vy, captured the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft descend after a large section of the aircraft flew off. (@strawberr.vy/TikTok) video

Alaska Airlines passenger captures emergency landing after section of plane blows off mid-flight

TikTok user, @strawberr.vy, captured the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft descend after a large section of the aircraft flew off. (@strawberr.vy/TikTok)

United Airlines announced Monday that it found loose bolts on its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, days after an Alaska Airlines plane of the same model lost a door plug mid-air.

In a statement obtained by FOX Business, United explained that its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft will be suspended. 200 MAX 9 flights are also canceled.

United flight takes off from Los Angeles

A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as seen from El Segundo, California, on September 11, 2023.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug – for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," the company explained. "These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service."

The company said that it is still waiting for final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration on its inspection process.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE BOEING 737 MAX 9 PANEL THAT BLEW OFF IN MID-AIR

NTSB official analyzes Alaska Airlines blowout

Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX. (NTSB / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Friday, an Alaska Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after its door plug blew out in the middle of its flight.

FAA TO TEMPORARILY GROUND CERTAIN PLANES AFTER ALASKA AIRLINES DOOR BLEW OFF IN MID-AIR

This story is developing. Check back with us for updates.

Fox Business's Landon Mion contributed to this report.