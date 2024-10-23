Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines
Published

Passengers sue Frontier Airlines after flight catches fire during landing in Las Vegas

The plaintiffs claim the crash caused emotional distress, pain and suffering, lost wages, medical expenses and loss of household services

close
Flames and smoke were seen coming from a Frontier Airlines plane as it landed at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 5. Credit: @TylerHerrick via Storyful video

Flames seen shooting out of Frontier Airlines plane in Las Vegas

Flames and smoke were seen coming from a Frontier Airlines plane as it landed at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 5. Credit: @TylerHerrick via Storyful

Three passengers filed a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines over claims they suffered injuries when a flight caught on fire while landing at an airport in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Eddie Frierson, Alberto Cardoso, and Ana Figueroa-Cueva were passengers on Frontier Flight 1326 from San Diego, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, when the fiery aircraft landed at Harry Reid International Airport on Oct. 5.

The plaintiffs claimed that the plane "violently crash-landed" at the airport without warning, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

FRONTIER AIRLINES PLANE HAS FIERY LANDING AT LAS VEGAS AIRPORT

Close up of Frontier flames

A closeup of the flames and smoke caught on video shooting out of a Frontier Airlines plane landing in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2024.  (@TylerHerrick via Storyful / Storyful)

The impact of the landing was so strong it caused the tires to explode, the landing gear to drop and the aircraft to catch fire, according to the outlet.

Frontier had said that pilots detected smoke during landing and declared an emergency. There were a total of 190 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

DELTA SUSPENDS FLIGHTS BETWEEN JFK AIRPORT AND TEL AVIV UNTIL SPRING AMID ESCALATION OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Frontier Airlines flight 1326

Frontier Airlines flight 1326 flew from San Diego to Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2024. (@TylerHerrick via Storyful / Storyful)

The airline had said shortly after the incident that no injuries were reported.

The lawsuit said the passengers were traumatized and stranded on the plane for about an hour as it was filled with smoke before they were evacuated from the aircraft.

The plaintiffs claim the crash caused emotional distress, pain and suffering, lost wages, medical expenses and loss of household services.

Frontier Airlines flight on fire during Vegas landing

The plaintiffs claim the crash caused emotional distress, pain and suffering, lost wages, medical expenses and loss of household services. (@TylerHerrick via Storyful / Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The damages, the lawsuit alleges, stem from the airline's failure to properly repair, inspect, maintain and operate the aircraft with reasonable safety standards.

The three passengers say the injury and damages have cost them about $30,000.