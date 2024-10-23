Passengers sue Frontier Airlines after flight catches fire during landing in Las Vegas

Three passengers filed a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines over claims they suffered injuries when a flight caught on fire while landing at an airport in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Eddie Frierson, Alberto Cardoso, and Ana Figueroa-Cueva were passengers on Frontier Flight 1326 from San Diego, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, when the fiery aircraft landed at Harry Reid International Airport on Oct. 5.

The plaintiffs claimed that the plane "violently crash-landed" at the airport without warning, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

The impact of the landing was so strong it caused the tires to explode, the landing gear to drop and the aircraft to catch fire, according to the outlet.

Frontier had said that pilots detected smoke during landing and declared an emergency. There were a total of 190 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

The airline had said shortly after the incident that no injuries were reported.

The lawsuit said the passengers were traumatized and stranded on the plane for about an hour as it was filled with smoke before they were evacuated from the aircraft.

The plaintiffs claim the crash caused emotional distress, pain and suffering, lost wages, medical expenses and loss of household services.

The damages, the lawsuit alleges, stem from the airline's failure to properly repair, inspect, maintain and operate the aircraft with reasonable safety standards.

The three passengers say the injury and damages have cost them about $30,000.