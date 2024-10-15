Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines
Published

Delta suspends flights between JFK Airport and Tel Aviv until spring amid escalation of Israel-Hamas war

The move was based on 'security guidance and intelligence reports,' Delta says

close
More information has been released about the incident that took the lives of 2 people and injured 1 person on Tuesday morning, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.  video

2 killed, 1 injured after after wheel mishap at Delta Georgia facility

More information has been released about the incident that took the lives of 2 people and injured 1 person on Tuesday morning, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. 

Delta Air Lines is suspending flights between New York City's JFK Airport and Tel Aviv, Israel, for a whopping five-and-a-half months due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The news was announced by the airline in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Delta flights between JFK and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport from Oct. 15 on will be now be paused until Mar. 31.

Delta cited the "ongoing conflict in the region" for the reasoning behind the move, and said that the decision was made based on security and intelligence reports.

"Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed," the airline said.

BOMB HOAX FORCES CHICAGO-BOUND FLIGHT TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING IN REMOTE ARCTIC CITY

Plane landing in NYC

A Boeing 767 passenger aircraft of Delta Airlines arrives from Dublin at JFK International Airport in New York as the Manhattan skyline looms in the background on February 7, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As always, the safety of customers and crew remains paramount," Delta's statement added. "Customers should be prepared for possible adjustments to Delta’s TLV flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis."

Delta also said that customers who booked affected flights will be issued a travel waiver.

AIRLINE PASSENGER REPORTEDLY FALLS ILL AFTER EATING COCKROACH-FILLED OMELET

Plane landing in NYC

A plane from Delta Airlines is seen above the skyline of Manhattan before it lands at JFK airport on March 15, 2020 in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Customers impacted by the schedule change will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation as these cancelations are processed in Delta’s system," the press release advised.

In July, Delta temporarily suspended flights between JFK and Israel due to the Israel-Hamas war. Since then, the war has escalated significantly, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently invaded Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists.

Planes at JFK

Idle airplanes of Delta Airlines seen during COVID-19 pandemic at JFK Airport.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Delta for additional comment.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.