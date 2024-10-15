Delta suspends flights between JFK Airport and Tel Aviv until spring amid escalation of Israel-Hamas war

Delta Air Lines is suspending flights between New York City's JFK Airport and Tel Aviv, Israel, for a whopping five-and-a-half months due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The news was announced by the airline in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Delta flights between JFK and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport from Oct. 15 on will be now be paused until Mar. 31.

Delta cited the "ongoing conflict in the region" for the reasoning behind the move, and said that the decision was made based on security and intelligence reports.

"Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed," the airline said.

BOMB HOAX FORCES CHICAGO-BOUND FLIGHT TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING IN REMOTE ARCTIC CITY

"As always, the safety of customers and crew remains paramount," Delta's statement added. "Customers should be prepared for possible adjustments to Delta’s TLV flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis."

Delta also said that customers who booked affected flights will be issued a travel waiver.

AIRLINE PASSENGER REPORTEDLY FALLS ILL AFTER EATING COCKROACH-FILLED OMELET

"Customers impacted by the schedule change will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation as these cancelations are processed in Delta’s system," the press release advised.

In July, Delta temporarily suspended flights between JFK and Israel due to the Israel-Hamas war. Since then, the war has escalated significantly, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently invaded Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Delta for additional comment.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.