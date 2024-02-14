Expand / Collapse search
Published

Parents sue United Airlines after 6-year-old allegedly burned by hot meal that fell off tray table

United Airlines would not comment on pending litigation

A 6-year-old girl was burned by a hot meal that fell off a faulty tray table on a United Airlines flight, her parents claim in a new lawsuit.

Michal and Ben Fefferman filed their complaint in Chicago federal court last week. The incident allegedly took place on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark, New Jersey, in July 2022. 

The girl, only identified as O.F. was said to have been scorched after a meal handed to her mother and placed onto her tray table fell into her lap.

"Although the meal tray should have provided a level surface so that food and/or drinks like the meal tray at issue could be placed on them safely, this particular tray table was defective, slanting downward toward the seat where O.F. sat," the lawsuit states.

Boeing

United Airlines said they cannot comment on pending litigation. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The meal is alleged to be "unreasonably hot," causing severe burns.

The suit claims the girl's mother requested medical attention from the flight crew, but they could not help due to not having supplies to treat burns.

United Airlines 787-9 economy plus seats

United Airlines 787-9 economy plus seats. The lawsuit alleges the in-flight crew did not know how to properly treat burn injuries.  (United Airlines)

As a result, the child is said to have "suffered in extreme discomfort for the remainder of the 12-hour [f]light." The family claimed the girl "is now scarred and disfigured."

The lawsuit accuses United Airlines of not serving food at a "reasonably safe temperature," not serving a meal "intended for a child," not checking the temperature of the food, not maintaining the plane's tray tables and not properly training its flight attendants to treat burn injuries.

Planes are seen on the tarmac

Planes are seen on the tarmac as people wait for their flight reschedule inside of the Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The flight the alleged incident happened on was from Tel Aviv to Newark in 2022. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Feffermans, who live in Jerusalem, have requested a jury trial to recoup medical costs and compensatory damages over $75,000.

United Airlines said they cannot comment on pending litigation. 