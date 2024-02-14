Parents sue United Airlines after 6-year-old allegedly burned by hot meal that fell off tray table

A 6-year-old girl was burned by a hot meal that fell off a faulty tray table on a United Airlines flight, her parents claim in a new lawsuit.

Michal and Ben Fefferman filed their complaint in Chicago federal court last week. The incident allegedly took place on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark, New Jersey, in July 2022.

The girl, only identified as O.F. was said to have been scorched after a meal handed to her mother and placed onto her tray table fell into her lap.

"Although the meal tray should have provided a level surface so that food and/or drinks like the meal tray at issue could be placed on them safely, this particular tray table was defective, slanting downward toward the seat where O.F. sat," the lawsuit states.

FIGHT BREAKS OUT ABOARD SOUTHWEST FLIGHT AS WITNESS PRAISES BYSTANDER'S ‘CONFLICT RESOLUTION'

The meal is alleged to be "unreasonably hot," causing severe burns.

The suit claims the girl's mother requested medical attention from the flight crew, but they could not help due to not having supplies to treat burns.

UNITED EXEC SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO BOEING'S PROBLEMS

As a result, the child is said to have "suffered in extreme discomfort for the remainder of the 12-hour [f]light." The family claimed the girl "is now scarred and disfigured."

The lawsuit accuses United Airlines of not serving food at a "reasonably safe temperature," not serving a meal "intended for a child," not checking the temperature of the food, not maintaining the plane's tray tables and not properly training its flight attendants to treat burn injuries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Feffermans, who live in Jerusalem, have requested a jury trial to recoup medical costs and compensatory damages over $75,000.

United Airlines said they cannot comment on pending litigation.