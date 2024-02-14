Fight breaks out aboard Southwest flight as witness praises bystander's ‘conflict resolution'

A video appears to show two airplane passengers getting into a heated argument while onboard a flight — an argument that then led to a physical fight.

A passenger named Matthew Kievlan was taking a Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to Hawaii on Monday, Feb. 12, when he saw a fistfight erupt between two other passengers, as Storyful and others reported.

Kievlan took out his phone and began to videotape the confrontation between the two male passengers.

As seen in the video, one passenger appeared to get into an argument with another passenger before punches began to be thrown.

The aisle passenger can be seen punching the other man multiple times before bystanders and flight attendants stepped in, pulled him back and separated the men.

Kievlan offered praise for a bystander — a man named Dan — who went on to speak what appeared to be calming words to the irritated man.

Kievlan said that in his view, the bystander used "textbook conflict resolution" techniques to calm the situation by "maintaining eye contact, using non-threatening body language and tactical empathy."

A Southwest Airlines employee told NBC that the two men involved in the altercation were detained upon arrival in Hawaii.

Charges at this time are unknown, Storyful reported.

Kievlan told Storyful that although the situation appeared to be an escalation of an argument, he does not judge the individuals involved.

He said the situation was "an escalation into an understandable confrontation with decisions I’m sure they both regret."

Kievlan instead recommended that people "focus on lessons learned."

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.

"Our reports indicate that two customers became disruptive onboard Flight 1288 on Feb. 12 from Oakland to Lihue," said a spokesperson with the Southwest public relations team on Wednesday morning.

"We commend our crew and customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation."

The spokesperson also said, "Our No. 1 priority is the safety and well-being of our customers and employees. The flight landed safely at its scheduled destination and local authorities met the aircraft upon arrival."