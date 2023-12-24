Holiday travel: Uber, Lyft drivers hold hours-long protest at Atlanta airport

Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft held a protest at the Atlanta airport on Saturday, disturbing travel during one of the busiest holiday travel periods to demand better pay.

The drivers shut off their apps at 4 p.m. and remained parked for several hours at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to disrupt holiday travel, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

"As long as we protest, passengers will continue to be stranded, and maybe that will make an impact," one driver told FOX Atlanta.

The protest was intended to send a message to the rideshare companies that drivers deserve higher wages, as drivers claim they are enough per ride.

UBER WILL PICK UP, DELIVER PREPAID ITEMS

According to the report, drivers said they received less than 50% of the fare for the ride. Some drivers reported receiving less than 30%.

Lyft driver Debora Williams described the pay discrepancy as "ridiculous."

"I did a ride the other day, and she said she paid $102 for a 40-minute ride. I got $25, and that’s because I had a $5 bonus!" she said, per FOX Atlanta.

An Uber spokesperson defended the company's policy towards rideshare drivers' pay, saying some drivers can earn more than $30 per hour.

"Earnings in Atlanta are more than $30 an hour when drivers are actively working on the platform," the spokesperson said, per the report. "Drivers also receive fare and destination information upfront before they accept a trip and are fully empowered to decide what trips are worth their time."

UBER'S HOLIDAY OFFERINGS INCLUDE ROBOT REINDEER DELIVERIES, FESTIVE PARTY BUSES: ‘GO ANYWHERE, GET ANYTHING’

A Lyft spokesperson said drivers are paid three different ways: upfront pay, tips and bonuses.

"Lyft takes the concerns of drivers very seriously and are regularly exploring ways to improve their experience on the platform," the spokesperson for Lyft said. "Last year, we introduced Upfront Pay in Georgia and across the country, which shows drivers ride information and what they’ll earn before accepting a ride. We also provide drivers a weekly pay summary that shows a breakdown of their earnings and the total amount riders paid."

Upfront pay is the fare drivers are paid for each ride, which can be viewed before the driver accepts it, the Lyft spokesperson said. The fare is based on several factors, including the estimated time and distance to complete the ride, as well as demand for rides in the area and other market factors.

Drivers can also keep the entirety of the tips passengers give, according to the Lyft spokesperson.

Drivers' earnings also include a variety of bonuses offered by the company, the Lyft spokesperson said. These bonuses are most commonly offered during the busiest times and in the busiest places.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the protest, many passengers at the Atlanta airport rideshare zone told Fox 5 Atlanta they had no problem requesting an Uber or Lyft ride.

The drivers who staged the boycott said they will be planning another one.