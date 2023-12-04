Uber's holiday offerings include robot reindeer deliveries, festive party buses: 'Go anywhere, get anything'

The holidays have arrived, and Uber is driving spirits with festive new offerings.

The rideshare company on Tuesday announced its exclusive holiday offerings, which are available for booking through December via the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

This includes Uber’s "Festive Fleet" of holiday-themed party buses, decked out with holiday lights, photo props and karaoke machines.

The Uber Charter can be booked in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Washington, D.C., between Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 for rides that will take place from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17.

"It’s always better to go together — especially during the holidays," Uber Charter operations lead Sean Pritchard commented in an email to FOX Business.

For Uber Eats customers, the company's new robot reindeer offer a festive delivery option.

These delivery bots will be zooming through Los Angeles, Miami and Fairfax, Virginia, dressed up in reindeer antlers and "noses" through the month of December.

Noah Zych, global head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber, reflected on this new delivery method’s intention to spread "holiday cheer by dressing up delivery robots as reindeer."

Zych wrote in a statement to FOX Business, "We'll be making spirits bright with Cartken and Serve robot reindeer, who will be delivering food all month long."

Uber also announced its "Very Grinchmas Kit" for Uber One members, complete with Cindy-Lou Who’s gingerbread house, character cookies and a Who-inspired hot cocoa recipe.

The collaboration with Dr. Seuss also includes an augmented reality experience that will "take you on a journey to the top of Mt. Crumpit," the company said.

The "Grinchmas Kit" will be available on Dec. 12 via the Uber Eats app for $49.99 with free delivery.

Uber One members can also enjoy free package returns through the first week of January.

Uber spokesperson Lexi Levin wrote in a statement to FOX Business that the company's suite of holiday-themed products helps people "go anywhere, get anything and celebrate with loved ones this season."

"From ​our Festive Fleet ​of karaoke buses to​ the Very Grinchmas Kits, these exclusive experiences will be bookable and shoppable directly in the Uber app throughout the month of December," she said.