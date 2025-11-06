America’s top 10 busiest airports face flight cuts as the government shutdown drags on

America's busiest airports handled hundreds of millions of passengers last year, and many travelers could soon feel the effects as airlines are ordered to cut flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that 40 of the busiest airports in the U.S. will see a 10% flight reduction beginning Friday, citing the ongoing strain on air traffic controllers amid the federal government shutdown.

While the FAA has yet to make an official public announcement, The New York Times on Thursday reported a list of airports expected to be affected, which includes the nation’s top 10 busiest hubs.

According to data from the FAA and Airports Council International, these were the top 10 busiest U.S. airports in 2024:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Located about 10 miles south of the Downtown Atlanta district, ATL was the busiest airport in the U.S. last year with 108,067,766 total passengers — a 3.3% increase from 2023.

It recorded 52,511,402 passenger boardings — aka enplanements — a 3.06% increase year over year.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

DFW, located between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, served 87,817,864 total passengers in 2024, up 7.4% from the prior year.

Enplanements reached 42,351,316, a 7.91% increase from 2023.

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Colorado's DEN handled 82,358,744 passengers in 2024, marking a 5.8% increase from 2023.

It recorded 40,012,895 enplanements, up 5.68% from the prior year.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Located on Chicago's Northwest Side, ORD saw 80,043,050 passengers in 2024, up 8.3% from the prior year.

Enplanements totaled 38,575,693, up 7.62% from 2023.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

California's LAX had 76,588,028 total passengers last year, a 2% increase from the prior year.

Enplanements fell 7.8% from the prior year to 37,760,834.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Located in Queens, New York, JFK served 63,265,984 passengers, up 1.9% from 2023.

It recorded 31,466,102 enplanements, up 2.15% from the prior year.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

CLT in Charlotte, North Carolina, saw 58,811,725 passengers last year, marking a 10% increase from the prior year.

Enplanements rose 10.15% to 28,523,822.

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), in Las Vegas, Nevada, had 58,482,005 total passengers last year, marking a 1.4% increase from the prior year.

Enplanements totaled 28,244,966, a 1.25% increase.

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Florida's MCO handled 57,211,628 total passengers last year, down 0.9% from the prior year.

It recorded 27,859,783 enplanements, down 0.62%.

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Meanwhile, Florida's MIA served 55,926,566 total passengers in 2024, a 6.9% increase from the prior year.

Enplanements increased 7.57% to 26,588,002.

The federal government shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents to work without pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday the cuts could be reversed if Democrats agreed to reopen the government.

The FAA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

