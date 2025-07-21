Alaska Airlines requests ground stop for all mainline aircraft: FAA

Alaska Airlines has asked for a ground stop for all the airline's mainline aircraft, according to the airline and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA's status page showed all destinations being impacted by the ground stop of Alaska's mainline aircraft.

"Ground stop all Alaska mainline and Horizon aircraft," the FAA status page said on Sunday.

The airline said it requested the ground stop after it began experiencing an IT outage on Sunday night.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved."

"We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience," the spokesperson added. "There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

A message at the top of the airline's website also said it is facing an issue with its IT systems.

"We are experiencing issues with our IT systems," the message reads. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issues."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.