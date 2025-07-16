Passengers settle massive lawsuit with Alaska Airlines and Boeing after midflight door plug failure

Three passengers who sued Alaska Airlines for $1 billion after a door plug blew out midflight in 2024 recently settled with the airline and Boeing.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet was flying from Oregon's Portland International Airport to Ontario, California, on Jan. 5, 2024, when the incident prompted an emergency landing.

The lawsuit, which sought damages for emotional and physical injuries, including severe stress, anxiety, trauma and hearing injuries, was settled for an undisclosed amount and dismissed with prejudice on July 7, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

Some of the 174 passengers allegedly reported a whistling sound and reported the issue to the six crew members, according to court documents.

The suit alleged nothing else was done after the pilot checked the cockpit instruments, which supposedly read as normal.

It eventually turned back after reaching 16,000 feet, landing safely in Portland.

The day after the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for further inspections.

Alaska Airlines also took more than 60 Max 9's out of service while it conducted safety inspections.

"Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said following the emergency. "Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations."

Boeing previously paid out $160 million in "initial compensation" to Alaska Airlines after the NTSB found Boeing at fault for a panel flying off of a 737 Max 9 jetliner in 2024, FOX 12 reported.

Boeing did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Alaska Air declined FOX Business' request for comment.

