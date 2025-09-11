Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Technology
Published

OpenAI’s nonprofit parent company secures $100B equity stake while retaining control of AI giant

Tech company says nonprofit will become 'one of most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in world'

close
Nividia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang commends President Donald Trump’s AI agenda and outlines what the country's job future will look like on 'Special Report.' video

Artificial intelligence will be a ‘fundamental infrastructure’ for every company, Nividia CEO predicts

Nividia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang commends President Donald Trump’s AI agenda and outlines what the country's job future will look like on 'Special Report.'

Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI on Thursday announced its nonprofit parent will retain control of the company while also gaining an equity stake worth more than $100 billion.

The move will allow OpenAI to raise new capital while also making its nonprofit parent company "one of the most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in the world," according to Bret Taylor, chairman of OpenAI's board.

"This recapitalization would also enable us to raise the capital required to accomplish our mission — and ensure that as OpenAI’s [public benefit corporation] grows, so will the nonprofit’s resources, allowing us to bring it to historic levels of community impact," Taylor said in a statement.

OPENAI TEAMS UP WITH WALMART TO TRAIN MILLIONS OF WORKERS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

OpenAI

In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI and Microsoft also said in a joint statement on Thursday that they signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to shape their next phase of partnership and are actively working to finalize a definitive deal. The companies said they are focused on building "the best" artificial intelligence tools that are also safe.

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN WARNS OF AI FRAUD CRISIS 'VERY SOON'

"OpenAI and Microsoft have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the next phase of our partnership," the two companies said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon. "We are actively working to finalize contractual terms in a definitive agreement. Together, we remain focused on delivering the best AI tools for everyone, grounded in our shared commitment to safety."

Microsoft

The Microsoft headquarters campus in Redmond, Washington. (iStock / iStock)

Microsoft has reportedly invested around $13 billion in the ChatGPT creator since 2019.

A MAJORITY OF SMALL BUSINESSES ARE USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

In May, OpenAI announced it was scuttling its plan to move the company away from a nonprofit structure to becoming a for-profit company. The ChatGPT-maker created a for-profit limited liability company (LLC), which it converted into a public benefit corporation that considers the interests of shareholders as well as OpenAI's mission. The tech giant announced at the time that OpenAI's nonprofit would have operational control over the public benefit corporation and would be a large shareholder in it.

Sam Altman

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, speaks during a panel discussion titled "The Age of AI" at the Technical University of Berlin on February 07, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who prompted the company's exploration of moving to a for-profit structure to make it easier for the company to raise the large amounts of money for investments he thinks will be needed to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI), sent a letter to employees at the time explaining the decision and what it means for the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit, is today a nonprofit that oversees and controls the for-profit, and going forward will remain a nonprofit that oversees and controls the for-profit. That will not change," Altman wrote in May.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.