OpenAI teams up with Walmart to train millions of workers in artificial intelligence

OpenAI continues the push toward an artificial intelligence future. After the launch of GPT-5, the company announced a new initiative on Thursday to certify people in AI use, partnering with retail powerhouse Walmart to make it happen.

In its release, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, wrote, "Studies show that AI-savvy workers are more valuable, more productive, and are paid more than workers without AI skills. That’s why, earlier this year, we launched the OpenAI Academy, a free online learning platform that has helped connect more than 2 million people with the resources, workshops and communities they need to master AI tools."

Simo continued, "Now we’re going to expand the Academy by offering certifications for different levels of AI fluency, from the basics of using AI at work all the way up to AI-custom jobs and prompt engineering."

OpenAI set a goal of certifying 10 million people by 2030, and will receive assistance from Walmart, one of the company’s launch partners.

In a statement, Walmart CEO John Furner said, "At Walmart, we know the future of retail won’t be defined by technology alone — it will be defined by people who know how to use it. By bringing AI training directly to our associates, we’re putting the most powerful technology of our time in their hands—giving them the skills to rewrite the playbook and shape the future of retail."

In August, OpenAI unveiled GPT-5, calling it a significant upgrade from its predecessors and a major step forward in building the capabilities of large language models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the model as "like having a team of PhD-level experts in your pocket." Altman also believes that GPT‑5 marks a major step to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In the release announcing the certification, Simo said, "If we want to put more power into the hands of more people, not just a fortunate few, we need to help everyone, at every level, take advantage of the opportunities that come with AI. We’ve still got a long way to go, but this is an important step in the right direction."

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.