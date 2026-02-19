Expand / Collapse search
Tesla
Published

Elon Musk reveals price of Tesla's Cybercab

Electric-vehicle maker announces production milestone at Giga Texas factory for fully autonomous two-seat robotaxi

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 19

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company plans to sell its fully autonomous Cybercab for $30,000 or less by 2027.

The electric-vehicle maker announced Tuesday that the first Cybercab had rolled off the production line at its Giga Texas factory. Shortly after, Musk responded on X to a user seeking clarification about whether the vehicle would actually launch at that price point before 2027.

"Elon – to be clear – the bet was that Tesla wouldn't sell a Cybercab to a customer for $30k or less before 2027," the user asked. "Are you saying THAT specifically is going to happen?"

"Yes," Musk responded.

TESLA DODGES CALIFORNIA LICENSE SUSPENSION AFTER DROPPING MISLEADING 'AUTOPILOT' MARKETING TERMS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The "bet" referenced in the exchange dates back to 2024, when Musk first unveiled the long-anticipated robotaxi and said it would cost less than $30,000 and enter production in 2026. 

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, publicly questioned at the time whether Tesla could hit that target by 2027, saying he would shave his head on camera if Musk proved him wrong.

Following Tuesday’s production milestone, Musk appeared to lean into the challenge, reacting to an edited image of a bald Brownlee circulating on X.

SELF-DRIVING CAR COMPANIES WAYMO, TESLA TO TESTIFY AT KEY SENATE COMMITTEE ON REGULATING GROWING INDUSTRY

Tesla Cybercab exterior

The exterior of a Tesla Cybercab at the 2025 Autosalon on Jan. 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium.  (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

"Gonna happen," Musk wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The Cybercab is a two-seat vehicle designed without traditional driving controls such as pedals or a steering wheel. 

Tesla describes it as a "purpose-built fully autonomous vehicle" that will eventually offer rides directly to consumers.

TESLA ENDS PRODUCTION OF MODEL S AND MODEL X VEHICLES, WILL FOCUS ON ROBOTS IN 2026

Tesla Cybercab interior

A Tesla Cybercab is pictured on display at the AutoSalon on Jan. 10, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium.  (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

Still, Musk warned last month that early production of both the Cybercab and Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, would be "agonizingly slow" before ramping up over time, Reuters reported.

Tesla and Brownlee did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.