DMV outage temporarily hits offices nationwide, impacting driver's license services, permit tests

DMV’s across the U.S. experienced a network outage early Thursday, temporarily impacting various services like driver's license renewal and permit tests.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), which provides cloud software to DMV offices, told FOX Business that the network experienced an outage from approximately 9:50 a.m. EDT to 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The AAMVA blamed the outage on a "loss in cloud connectivity."

"During that time, there was no ability to process messages that supported transactions of driver licenses and motor vehicle titles. This prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during the outage," AAMVA said.

By Thursday afternoon, the situation appeared to have been resolved.

A spokesman for California DMV told FOX Business there are occasionally temporary outages at the federal level for document authentication but, "right now all DMV services are available."

The AAMVA said it is working internally and with its cloud providers to determine the root cause of Thursday’s outage.