Stuart Varney: Trump's indictment isn't the advantage Democrats think it is

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Trump's expected court appearance in Washington D.C. on charges he attempted to subvert the 2020 election, arguing it's an "opportunity" for the former president to gain attention and command the national stage while Biden lies on a beach in Delaware.

STUART VARNEY: This afternoon Donald Trump appears in court in Washington D.C.

It's just a taste of what's to come.

There are 5 court cases pending, with one more likely coming in Georgia.

To Trump, that's a long-running soap box. An opportunity to present himself as the victim of political persecution.

He will portray himself as the champion of free speech.

For the next 18 months or more, attention will focus on Trump. He will command the stage.

The Democrats think this is to their advantage.

That Trump's behavior will be spilled out in court and make Biden look good. I think they're wrong.

For a start, Biden has challenges of his own. Like his son, Hunter.

The $17 million worth of payments from foreign sources to the Biden family.

He's not heading to court, but he may be heading toward an impeachment inquiry, and who knows what more comes out.

Just look at how it's shaping up today.

Trump appears in court, surrounded by a media circus and loudly proclaiming free speech. He is a robust former president.

And Biden? He's on the beach saying nothing about the downgrade or Hunter or anything else.

He's frail. Seems out of touch. Not a robust current president. What a contrast.

