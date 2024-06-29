Tri Delta sorority raises $100M for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through small-dollar fundraising

The Tri Delta sorority has hit a major milestone in its philanthropic efforts.

The Greek organization marked $100 million in fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital thanks to a 25-year partnership, FOX Business has learned from a Tri Delta rep.

Since 1999, Tri Delta sisters, including collegians and alumnae, have raised funds collectively through grassroots efforts and philanthropy events across the organization’s 138 U.S. and Canada chapters.

CHILI'S DONATES $100 MILLION TO ST. JUDE IN MAJOR 20-YEAR MILESTONE

Pancake sales (also known as Delta House of Pancakes, or DHOP), campus sporting events, letter-writing campaigns and walk/run events are all part of the effort.

Mindy Tucker, interim CEO of Tri Delta, who is based in San Francisco, shared thoughts and details about the milestone achievement in an interview with Fox News Digital.

She commended the 250,000 active Tri Delta women who participate on an ongoing basis in small-dollar fundraising.

CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS: HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT A PARENT WHO HAS A CHILD WITH CANCER

"It's not one person writing a big check," she said. "It's thousands and thousands of women, mostly on college campuses, who hold events."

She added, "We have a signature event called Delta House of Pancakes, and our women are literally flipping and selling pancakes to raise money for St. Jude."

Some chapters hold softball and dodgeball tournaments, Tucker said, as well as an annual spring letter-writing campaign called Sincerely Yours.

"Our members write letters to friends and family and encourage them to give to St. Jude to support the work that's going on here and raise awareness of St. Jude within their networks," she said.

CANCER SURVIVOR AND WORLD-CHAMPION IRISH DANCER RAISES MONEY FOR HOSPITAL THAT SAVED HER LIFE

Tucker went on, "Kindness is a core value for us. We're leveraging our networks and coming together to do something that really makes an impact on someone else's life … It's really special to be part of something that's bigger than each of us."

At St. Jude’s campus in Memphis, Tennessee, a building called Tri Delta Place acts as a short-term housing facility for patients and families.

"It's really special to be part of something that's bigger than each of us."

Tucker stressed how important it is for families to have Tri Delta Place as a haven to "fall back on when they’ve gotten the worst news of their life – that their child has cancer."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We're playing some part in making that journey easier by creating a space where they can find comfort on the St. Jude campus," she told Fox News Digital.

"Often, we get to hear directly from the patients, or we have a Tri Delta [member] who’s a patient, and it really hits home for us … There are so many personal ties and connections, and it's hard not to be passionate about the work they're doing."

Tri Delta President Megan James shared her pride in reaching this milestone in a press release statement.

"Tri Delta is proud to earn the distinction as the first Greek organization to raise $100 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital," she said.

It's a "powerful reflection of our founding commitment to service and kindness."

"Our members reached this historic milestone by pouring their hearts and souls into grassroots fundraising for a truly worthy cause. They remain a powerful reflection of our founding commitment to service and kindness."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

She continued, "We are proud to partner with this incredible research hospital that is fiercely committed to ending childhood cancer once and for all."

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to its website, is to "advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

The organization also said, "Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay."