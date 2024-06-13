X makes social media platform's 'likes' private site-wide

Social media platform X will no longer allow users to see what posts other users have "liked," citing privacy concerns.

X rolled out the changes on Wednesday on both the website and smartphone app, removing the "Likes" list from user profiles.

"This week we’re making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy," X's engineering team announced via a post on the platform.

AUSTRALIA DROPS LEGAL CHALLENGE AGAINST X OVER SYDNEY CHURCH STABBING VIDEO REMOVAL

Users will be able to see the posts they have liked, and individuals will be able to see the identity of those who like their posts.

However, that information will now be private from any other users and no longer available to be viewed on profiles.

The X team have claimed the changes are intended to increase user privacy and combat groups seeking to police others' use of the feature.

NFL AND X RENEW PARTNERSHIP TO CONTINUE BRINGING FOOTBALL CONTENT TO SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of making "likes" private on Tuesday, saying that it is "important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so."

The X CEO claimed on Wednesday that there was a "massive increase in likes after they were made private."

Musk has implemented a slew of changes to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter since purchasing it in late 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The platform has switched to a more aggressive business model, selling "verification" services that were previously offered for free to public figures — now openly available for a monthly subscription.

However, the "verification" process no longer requires actual proof of identity and now functions as a boost to engagement and gives users special perks such as longer posts.