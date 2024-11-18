California farm makes massive organic carrot recall after 1 dead, multiple infected with E. coli
One person has died and at least 39 others have reported infections
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials across 18 states are investigating a large outbreak of E. coli linked to organic carrots.
As of Sunday, the outbreak has left one person dead and at least 39 infected, causing some to be hospitalized.
The carrots originated at Grimmway Farms based in Bakersfield, California, and were sold under multiple brand names, such as 365, Cal-Organic, Nature's Promise, O-Organics, Trader Joe's, Bunny-Luv, Wegmans and more.
The carrots have been pulled from stores, according to the CDC, but consumers are asked to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled carrots and to throw away any they may find.
It is believed that the best-by dates for the contaminated bags range from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA also released a notice identifying whole organic carrots as part of the recall.
"Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23," the notice said.
"State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 27 people interviewed, 26 (96%) reported eating carrots," said the notice on the CDC website.
According to the CDC, the infection is not limited to the states with known illnesses and the true number of infected is likely much higher than the number reported. This is due to the fact that many recover without medical care, so they are not tested for E. coli.
States that have reported infections are:
- Washington
- Oregon
- California
- Wyoming
- Colorado
- Texas
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Virginia
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Michigan
- New York
- New Jersey
Signs that you may be infected start within three to four days after consuming the infected carrots, according to the CDC and FDA. They also report that symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting.
"E. Coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems," the FDA said.