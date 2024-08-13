FDA reclassifies nut recall to highest risk warning after testing positive for listeria

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reclassified a nut recall as the highest health risk warning possible for potential listeria exposure.

The shelled walnuts from Stutz Packing Company in Indio, California, were initially voluntarily recalled by the company back in July. Last week, the FDA changed it to a "Class I," meaning that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the agency.

The 1-pound packages were distributed to food bank warehouses in Texas and Arizona before being further distributed to smaller food banks, school lunch programs, shelters and prison food systems, a press release said.

The packages impacted are from lots 24171 1 or 24172 1, which are printed in black on the front of the bag. The UPC code is 7 15001 00908 1.

The reclassification did not state any illnesses or deaths related to the recall.

The bacterial risk was found during routine sampling of finished products. Stutz ceased production and distribution of the product back in July while both the company and FDA continued its investigation.

A listeria outbreak this summer linked to Boar's Head deli meats has killed three people and sickened dozens of others.

No other sizes, varieties or packages of shelled walnuts from Stutz are included in the recall.

Listeria is especially harmful to those who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to medical conditions or treatments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

